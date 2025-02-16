Here's What Pete Davidson Thinks About Ex-Girlfriend Ariana Grande's Wicked Performance; Says, 'I Hope She...'

Pete Davidson seems to have no bad blood with his former partners, as he spoke about Ariana Grande, who he was previously engaged to, in a wholesome manner. The comedian and actor expressed this while having a conversation with Page Six.

During his interview with the publication—ahead of SNL50: The Anniversary Special—the King of Staten Island star discussed his ex-fiancée's Oscar nomination.

Davidson stated that when they see one another, “which is few and far between because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love.” He expressed, “I hope she wins the Oscar. I hope she takes the gold.”

Grande has been nominated this year in the Academy Awards’ Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Glinda in Wicked.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star mentioned that he has had “some pretty adult relationships” with some incredible women, and when those relationships ended, it was “cool.”

For those unaware, the former Saturday Night Live star and the God Is a Woman songstress dated in 2018, got engaged, and parted ways in the same year. Regarding Davidson, the topic of his dating life has often been a central point of discussion among netizens.

The comedian also addressed the backlash he has received over his romantic life. He expressed, “It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly.” Furthermore, Davidson labeled the scrutiny as “embarrassing” because he would prefer people to focus on his professional life.

He added that he was SNL’s youngest cast member, but that achievement was “pushed to the side” due to public focus on his romantic relationships.