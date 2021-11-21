Here's what Pete Davidson's Saturday Night Live co stars think about his relationship with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are currently the talk of the town and while the duo hasn't confirmed their romance yet, photos of the two holding hands recently went viral thus suggesting their relationship is official. At a recent event, Pete's SNL co-stars weighed in on his newfound romance and Chris Redd stated, "I hope they’re happy."

Kim and Pete made the headlines as they were spotted holding hands during a recent Palm Springs meet and that was enough for the internet to declare them a couple. At the American Museum of Natural History’s 2021 gala on Thursday, several of Pete's SNL co-stars including Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang and Chris Redd were in attendance and were quizzed about their colleague and friend Pete's new relationship.

Reacting to the same, Kenan told People, "I mean, you’ve got to be happy for love, I guess. If it’s love! They look like they’re having a good time." Also, Davidson's other co-stars, Bowen Yang and Chris Redd spoke about his relationship with Kim but without confirming anything, Yang merely quipped that the duo seem to be having a good time but he isn't aware about the nature of their friendship.

Although it was Chris Redd who had the best reaction to Kim and Pete's romance as he revealed that learned it through social media and said, "Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn! I hope they’re happy. They’re wearing matching outfits, so I think they’re on their way. [At least] that’s what Instagram told me", via Page Six.

Davidson and Kardashian first sparked romance rumours after they were seen hanging out with their friends during the Halloween weekend. Recently, Pete ringed in his 28th birthday with Kim at her mother Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. In a photo shared by Flavor Flav, the duo was even seen twinning in SKIMS outfits.

