Here's what Taylor Swift thinks about boyfriend Joe Alwyn's intimate scenes in Conversations With Friends

Joe Alwyn isn't worried about his girlfriend Taylor Swift watching him in his upcoming series Conversations With Friends despite the show having several intimate scenes. In a recent interview with Extra, the British actor opened up about what the singer feels about his new project that consists of several steamy scenes between him and his co-star Alison Oliver.

Speaking about what Swift feels about his upcoming project, Joe told Extra, "I mean, she’s read the book and she loves the book, so she knows it. [Taylor] just, like, couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project." The upcoming series is based on Irish author Sally Rooney's novel by the same name. The show features Alwyn in the role of an actor who is married and gets into an affair with Frances, a 21-year-old college student played by Oliver.

Shedding light on the intimate scenes, Alwyn's co-star Alison Oliver also added, "You go through, like, a lot of rehearsal and kind of in-depth conversations about the intimate scenes and kind of what story we’re trying to tell. Hopefully, each intimate scene feels different or there’s some kind of progression in their relationship", via Extra.

Alwyn and Swift are known to be one of the most private couples and rarely talk about each other or their relationship in interviews. Recently, the couple who have been together for over five years had also sparked engagement rumours and when asked about the same during a recent interview, Joe gave a rather vague response admitting that he wouldn't answer whether it was a yes or a no.

