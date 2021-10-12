Here's what Zendaya loves the most about her Spider Man: No Way Home costar Tom Holland

Zendaya has recently revealed what she loves and appreciates the most about her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar Tom Holland. In a recent interview with InStyle, via Just Jared, Zendaya said she appreciates “many things” about her Peter Parker, most importantly how he “loves being Spider-Man.”

For the unversed, dating rumours have sparked between Tom Holland and Zendaya after the two were spotted attending a friend’s wedding together, and Tom’s adorable birthday post for Zendaya. While the two didn’t confirm about their relationship if at all, Tom’s ‘My MJ’ in Zendaya’s birthday wish definitely had fans wondering whether they are together or not.

“In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure - you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo [laughs], he is perfectionist,” Zendaya said while gushing over her rumoured boyfriend.

The Dune actress also appreciated Tom for being ‘perfect’ while filming Spider-Man scenes. “It was cool to see how he cares much about his work and making it right,” Zendaya revealed, adding that Holland filmed some scenes even after getting them right because he felt he could do them better. “He wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that,” Zendaya told Instyle, via Just Jared.

The actress also lauded Holland for being "charismatic" and making people "feel comfortable" with his presence. Do you like Tom Holland and Zendaya's friendship? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 6 FUN facts about Spider Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland that might shock you