Here's when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the UK next for a noble cause

After their short yet memorable reunion with the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, though from the sidelines this time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be returning to the UK soon and it's for a noble cause! According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to visit the United Kingdom and Germany in September for three charity events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson confirmed the couple's next UK visit to Page Six, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September." The three charity events which Harry and Meghan will attend next month include the 2022 One Young World summit in Manchester, England, on September 5, the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, on September 6 and the 2022 WellChild Awards in London on September 8.

Royal enthusiasts will definitely keep a close watch on if Harry and Meghan will have a reunion with the royal family

Interestingly, Page Six had earlier reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining Queen Elizabeth II for her annual summer break in the highlands. For the unversed, The Queen spends her summers at Balmoral, her country estate in Scotland. Instead, Queen Elizabeth will be joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children - Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. On the other hand, Harry and Meghan had brought along their children - Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 - during The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

