Here's when Undertaker will be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Mark Calaway aka Undertaker is all set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, 2022 as confirmed on Friday. The official Twitter handle of WWE confirmed the news by sharing a post regarding the same. Friday, April 1st will see the company host the entire ceremony at American Airlines Center in Dallas as a part of the WrestleMania festivities. The news of his Hall of Fame induction has certainly left the wrestler's fans enthused.

Calaway made his televised debut as The Undertaker in the 1990 Survivor Series as per reports. The Undertaker has had a splendid career as he dominated WWE for over three decades. Calaway eventually announced his retirement in November of 2020. His last match took place at WrestleMania 38.

Among many of his achievements, The Undertaker won 7 world titles. He also won his first WWE championship in the Survivor Series of 1991. Recently, his on-screen brother Kane, portrayed by Glenn Jacobs was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. During his career, The Undertaker battled all major WWE stars including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin among others.

The Undertaker made his last WWE television appearance at the Survivor Series in 2020 as part of his "Final Farewell" which was aired on November 22, 2020. During his WWE career, The Undertaker held the WWE and world heavyweight championship on multiple occasions and was also a seven-time tag team titleholder and partnered with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Big Show and Kane.

