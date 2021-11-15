Here's where Jake Gyllenhaal was amid ex Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film release

Taylor Swift recently released her second re-recorded album Red (Taylor's Version) and along with the same, the singer also released a self-directed short film titled All Too Well, based around her ten-minute song by the same name. Netizens noted that the song seemingly revealed intimate details about her relationship with ex Jake Gyllenhaal and how they broke up. The song was originally penned in 2010, around the same time that the couple split.

Ever since the release of the short film, netizens have been trolling Gyllenhaal over his breakup with Swift and particularly her song lyric about him still having a scarf that the singer allegedly left at his sister's (Maggie Gyllenhaal) place. Many Swifties also quizzed about Gyllenhaals' whereabouts amid the whole internet storm and well, it was recently reported that the actor was, in fact, at an event during the All Too Well release.

Check out Jake Gyllenhaal's photo from the event here:

On Saturday, November 13, the 40-year-old actor joined his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles, where she was honored with the Breakthrough Director award for her directorial The Lost Daughter. Jake was reportedly also a presenter at the Awards ceremony and also handed out the Sound Editing Award to The Guilty's Mandell Winter and David Esparza.

While the actor was attending the event in LA, he remained one of the top trending topics on the internet over the weekend as Swifties from all across the globe discussed the easter eggs in Swift's short film about their past relationship.

