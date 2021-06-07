Here's where Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's newborn daughter Lili features in the line of succession

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle honoured Queen Elizabeth and late Princess Diana through their daughter's name -- Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on cloud nine since Friday as the couple welcomed their second child -- a baby girl on 4 June. The couple shared the happy news on the Archewell website which read, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili." The couple honoured Queen Elizabethe and late Princess Diana through their daughter's name -- Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The statement further elaborated on her name. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," according to Archewell.

The royal family, too, was ecstatic over the news of Harry and Meghan's new addition to the family. With Lili's birth, the royal line of succession to the throne also shifts a bit to include the newborn. Yes, you heard that right! Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down as senior working members of the royal family, their daughter Lili will fall in the line of succession. So where exactly does she feature?

Lili will feature right behind her older brother Archie Harrison on the number 8th spot. Their dad Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne followed by son Archie and now his daughter Lili.

After Queen Elizabeth, the line of throne includes her son Prince Charles and followed by his older son Prince William. After the Duke of Cambridge, the line of succession includes his three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the 4th, 5th and 6th spot respectively.

With Lili's birth, the Queen's second eldest, Prince Andrew, will now take the 9th spot, followed by his two daughters: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

