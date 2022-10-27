Here's where Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin currently stand after their unexpected public reunion

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin 's photo came at just the right timing, considering how last month saw the latter speak candidly about the bullying she's faced from Justin Bieber 's fans Beliebers and Sel's fans Selenators for allegedly being the reason for Jelena's breakup. As for their current equation status after their public reunion, a source shared with Entertainment Tonight that the pair "are more than cordial and just want to remain friendly."

If a picture could speak a thousand words, it would undoubtedly be Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin's unexpected snap that truly broke the Internet! The two lovely ladies attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, less than two weeks ago, and in a surprising move, embraced each other and posed for a heartwarming photo, all smiles. As expected, social media exploded for all the right reasons...

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin's Current Equation Status

The ET source added, "Justin, Hailey and Selena are glad to have cleared the air, moved on with their lives, and closed that chapter." When it comes to Selena, the source shared that she's doing "amazing" while focusing on herself, her family and her close-knit circle of friends. Gomez is "not trying to settle down right now" and is instead living her best life. On the other hand, when it comes to the Biebers, Hailey and Justin are doing "great" in their marriage. They're "so in love" and focusing on their work, mental and physical health.

The source added, "They want the best for each other and that has always been the priority. They try to keep their private lives private and like to do husband and wife things that support a healthy relationship including travelling, exercising, eating well, being there for each other in their professional careers, and more. It's really a good balance of everything."

We're definitely glad to know that the trio is on good terms!

Hailey Baldwin's Revelations on Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin's controversial appearance in the podcast Call Her Daddy saw the 25-year-old supermodel speaking candidly about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Talking about how she's spoken with the 30-year-old singer-actress in the years since she married Justin Bieber, 28, via US Weekly, Hailey divulged: "That's why I'm like, it's all respect, it's all love. That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that's fine... Which had brought me a lot of peace and I'm like, 'We know what happened, it is what it is.' You're never going to be able to correct every narrative."

Hailey Baldwin also shared a message for Selenators, who continue to send her hate: "The first thing I would say is you're not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what there can always be mutual respect between people and to me that means, you don't have to say anything. You don't have to like me, but you don't have to say anything either because behind this person that you're looking at on a screen is a person with a brain and a heart and emotions and issues that I face and so do you... Just mutual respect and decency and know that what you say can have impact and know that."

Meanwhile, speaking of Selena Gomez, the Grammy-nominated musician's highly-awaited, upcoming documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me drops next week, on November 4. As for what the doc is going to be about: "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light." Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is directed by Alek Keshishian, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed 1991 documentary film Madonna: Truth or Dare. We can expect some confessions to be made in the documentary feature about Selena Gomez's tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber, which has been through more than its share of ups and downs.