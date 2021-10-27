Here's why Anne Heche thinks she was 'cancelled' for dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche has revealed that she thinks her romance with host Ellen DeGeneres eventually got her cancelled. According to her interview with Page Six, the actress, 52, has reflected on her past relationship with DeGeneres and its repercussions on her job.

Heche, who dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000, said she felt like "patient zero in cancel culture." "This wasn’t a long-term love affair. This was a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in and have since I was a kid," Heche recalled. The duo had previously appeared together in the premiere of the 1997 movie Volcano and had grabbed major headlines for the same. Some fans had scrutinized their same-sex relationship at that point in time. Heche told Page Six that calling DeGeneres for the premiere was about "living in loving-kindness."

Recalling the repercussions, Heche revealed that she was "fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture." Heche also opened up on the support that she received from Harrison Ford, who called her up for a movie which, Heche didn't think she would get. Calling him her "hero", Heche recalled having a conversation with him. "He said, ‘Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn who you’re sleeping with,’” she said. “'We have a romantic comedy to make. Let’s make it the best one that’s ever happened,’” Heche recalled, via Page Six.

Heche positively reviewed the repercussions and explained that they "created a part of the change." “I’m a part of it. It is a badge of honour," she added.

ALSO READ: Anne Heche reveals ex Ellen DeGeneres didn't want her to 'dress sexy' when they were together