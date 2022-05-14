Here's why Ariana Grande won’t be releasing a new album anytime soon; Find out

Fans of Ariana Grande will have to wait a little longer for the singer's next album. Grande addressed fan questions in a video released to the 28-year-old 34+35 singer's cosmetics business R.E.M. Beauty's YouTube account on Thursday, including one concerning the follow-up album to 2020's Positions, which she hasn't begun working on yet.

"This is a question I'm nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans," said Grande in response to a fan inquiry about her next record. "The truth is, I have not begun an album." She further said as per PEOPLE, "I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department," the pop star continued. "But after Positions, [I] was not ready to start another album yet, so I have not begun another album."

Grande went on to say that soon after the release of Positions, she learnt of an audition for the next film version of Wicked, in which she would portray Glinda. Despite her lengthy affection for the musical and knowledge of its narrative and music, Grande said that she wanted to devote all of her concentration to preparation. Ariana said, "I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn, and I want to be [in] prime condition."

Meanwhile, Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, will undoubtedly be a major endeavour for Grande, since director Jon M. Chu confirmed last month that the Broadway musical would be made into two films rather than one.

