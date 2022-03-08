Here's why Being the Ricardos' Nicole Kidman skipped the Oscar nominees luncheon

The Oscar nominees luncheon was held on Monday at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel and it saw all the major actors and directors turn up looking their best as they walked the red carpet for the event. While Best Actress nominees Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain made an appearance, Nicole Kidman was seen missing from the event.

The actress who has bagged a nomination for her performance in Being the Ricardos skipped the luncheon event on account of a set injury. As reported by Variety, the 54-year-old actress is currently at home in Nashville under doctors’ orders and has been recovering from a torn hamstring. Kidman reportedly incurred the injury while filming for her upcoming Amazon series Expats in Los Angeles.

It's unclear yet if the series production will be halted amid Kidman's injury. The show is based on Janice Y. K. Lee’s best selling 2016 novel The Expatriates and is being directed by Lulu Wang. Apart from Nicole, the Amazon show will also star Sarayu Blue, Jack Huston, Brian Tee among others.

As for missing out on the Oscar nominees luncheon, this wouldn't have been the actress' first time at the event. Nicole has been nominated for her fifth Oscar this year. The actress was also nominated for a SAG Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in Being the Ricardos and has also won the latter. The actress was seen dazzling the red carpet at the SAG Awards which were held on February 27 where actress Jessica Chastain bagged the Best Actress honour for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

ALSO READ: Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz and more DAZZLE at Oscar Nominees Luncheon; See pics