Here's why Bella Hadid almost missed her Paris Fashion Week Show

Bella Hadid almost did not make it to the Paris Fashion Week on time. Recently, Hadid took to Instagram to share that things were about to go wrong before her big show at the Fashion Week. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old supermodel shared a series of snaps of herself posing on a balcony and also added a click of the Eiffel Tower.

In her stylised snaps, Hadid rocked low-rise jeans with a white crop-top and black jacket. The highlight of her outfit was no doubt the chic sunglasses. Along with the snaps, the model disclosed how her recent show was a close call as she lost her passport and almost did not make it to Paris for Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection where she was slated to walk the runway. "Lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12," Hadid wrote in her caption. She remarked, "Made it by the skin of my teeth."

Things turned out in her favour and she reached the location with 90 mins to spare and eventually rocked the runway. At the show, Hadid wore an emerald green gown with an elaborate skirt and bow attached to her chest alongside long black gloves.

As for the successful show, besides Hadid's stint, the show attracted a lot of public attention as the brand debuted major celebs on the runway including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell and more. Fans of the celebs were shocked yet delighted to see their faves broadening their horizons at the show.

