Here's why Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez held their second wedding in Georgia; Source REVEALS

Over the past weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for the second time in Georgia after a month of getting legally hitched in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple invited their closest family members and friends including many A-list celebrities like Affleck's childhood friend and Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and more.

According to a report by People, a source suggests that the couple decided to hold their wedding at Affleck's lavish Georgia estate for a very personal reason. Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve was the location where Bennifer said their "I Do's" for the second time in front of 135 guests. An insider told the outlet that the couple has a history with the southern estate, "Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around."

For those living under a rock, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first got together in the early 2000s and even got engaged at the time but broke off their relationship in 2004 after they cited that constant media attention and intrusive public interest in their romance had been one of the major reasons behind their fallout. Though the couple found their footing back to each other in 2021 and within a year got married. The source also added, "They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then."

As for their lavish wedding bash, the couple celebrated their bond over a span of three days starting with a rehearsal dinner followed by their 45-minute ceremony and finishing up the week with a BBQ picnic brunch.

