Here's why Ben Affleck was missing from the SAG Awards this year

SAG Awards 2022 saw stars pour in to attend the prestigious ceremony from all over yet a very notable piece was missing from the picture. Ben Affleck who was nominated for his exceptional performance in The Tender Bar in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category was noticeably absent from the ceremonial night on Sunday.

Even though the award in the said category was given to Troy Kotsur for his performance in Sian Heder's CODA many still wondered why Affleck was not part of such a fabulous night. According to reports by ET, the Gone Girl actor was missing from the 28th annual award show because he chose to attend his son Samuel's birthday party instead. Samuel turned 10 on February 27 and was the star of the night for his father Ben Affleck. Besides Samuel, Affleck also has two daughters Violet 16 and Seraphina 13 with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Deep Water actor, these days, has been focused on his family whenever he is not working. Affleck is busy spending time with his children and his rekindled flame Jennifer Lopez. The couple first came together in 2002 but called it quits in 2004 following a hasty engagement. After more than 15 years, the pair rekindled their romance in 2021 with sources claiming that "they are meant to be."

Meanwhile, in a chat with ET, an insider spilt the beans on Bennifer's secret romance, "They really trust each other and that is so important to both. They also have so much in common in terms of their careers, and both have kids with ex-partners, so they both get the dynamics of each other's lives and families," the source continued, "Ben's kids really like Jen, and her kids love Ben."

ALSO READ It's a great story: Ben Affleck opens up on his romantic reunion with Jennifer Lopez in a rare interview