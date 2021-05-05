Here's why the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation 'isn’t going anywhere' despite couple's divorce

As soon as the news of Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce surfaced, the business and philanthropic world began buzzing about how the couple will split their billion dollar fortune.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left not just the tech and philanthropic world in shock, but millions across the globe when they announced their divorce on Tuesday. The couple parted ways after 27 years of marriage as they 'no longer' believed that they could "grow as a couple in this next phase of their lives". As soon as the news of divorce surfaced, the business world began buzzing about how the couple will split their billion dollar fortune and whether it will lead to yet another ugly divorce. However, Bill and Melinda already have arrived at mutual agreements.

The biggest question emerged on whether the globally recognised Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation would see any drastic change. Turns out, the organisation that the couple began building in 2000 will remain unchanged. Today, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is run by 1,600 staff members who work to direct $5 billion in annual grants to 135 countries.

The foundation works tirelessly towards global public health among many other initiatives. And while the divorce news rattled the foundation and its employees, the foundation's head office vociferously stated that the foundation 'isn't going anywhere'.

According to a latest report in the International New York Times, the Gates Foundation’s chief executive, Mark Suzman, in an email reassured the staff. The email stated that despite the divorce, both Bill and Melinda Gates remained committed to the organization.

While it was “obviously a difficult time of personal change for” the couple, Bill and Melinda Gates will continue to remain as co-chairs and trustees of the foundation. The email by Suzman also read, "Bill and Melinda asked me explicitly to express their deep gratitude for everything you do every day, particularly during the Covid-19 crisis, as well as for your support and understanding in this difficult time."

In their joint statement, the couple also clearly mentioned that the foundation will run its course with the exact same hierarchical structure.

