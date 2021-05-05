Here's why Bill Gates doesn't want his 3 kids with Melinda Gates to inherit billions of family fortune

Bill and Melinda Gates are parents to 25-year-old Jennifer Katharine Gates, 21-year-old son Rory John Gates followed by younger daughter 19-year-old daughter Phoebe Adele Gates.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left people across the world in disbelief and shock when they filed for divorce this week. The couple took to their respective social media handles to announce the same. While details of how they will be dividing $145 Billion fortune have started to emerge, their biggest philanthropic project the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will remain unchanged. Amidst this, netizens are also wondering what the inheritance for their three children may look like now.

The couple are parents to three kids namely their first child, 25-year-old Jennifer Katharine Gates, 21-year-old son Rory John Gates followed by younger daughter 19-year-old daughter Phoebe Adele Gates. Jennifer is the most active one on social media and even addressed the divorce on Instagram. She wrote, "It’s been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time… Please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me."

She is also on her way to become a doctor and has already completed her first year of medical school. Son Rory, on the other hand, has is reportedly an undergraduate student or a recent graduate at the University of Chicago. Whereas, their youngest daughter is an aspiring ballerina who’s studied in New York City, as per cheatSheet.com.

Will they inherit Bill and Melinda Gates' billions of family fortune?

Not really! The American magnate has been vocal that they will be putting a large chunk of their fortune into the foundation. As for the kids, they may reportedly only receive $10 million from their parents. To put things into perspective, Bill and Melinda's combined fortune is believed to be worth more than $120 billion.

In an appearance on This Morning back in 2017, Bill Gates had revealed why their kids won't inherit billions. He explained, "It’s not a favour to kids to have them have huge sums of wealth. It distorts anything they might do in creating their own path."

ALSO READ: When Bill Gates made a list of 'the pros and cons of getting married' to Melinda Gates on a whiteboard

Share your comment ×