Here's why Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson rarely watches SNL without 'panic' thanks to husband Colin Jost

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Scarlett Johansson confessed feeling "slight underwhelming panic" while watching Saturday Night Live due to her husband Colin Jost.

"Panic" is what Scarlett Johansson feels when watching Saturday Night Live and it's all because of her husband Colin Jost! For the unversed, Colin is a cast member and head writer on the iconic American variety show which ironically is where Scarlett and he met and fell in love. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, to promote Black Widow, Johansson was asked if she attends SNL tapings when she's in New York.

"Now that I have this unique position of being married to somebody who is a head writer on the show and is in it, that's his regular day job, I now rarely watch the show without having a sense of not overwhelming panic, just like a slight underwhelming panic because I just feel like at any moment something's going to fall apart," ScarJo confessed to Kelly Clarkson as the host and virtual audience burst out laughing at the 36-year-old actress' honest confession.

"And that's the excitement of SNL and for all audiences, right, is that it's absolutely live. But when you're emotionally invested in it and not just being entertained by it, yeah, it takes on a little bit of a different life," the Avengers: Endgame star concluded.

Watch Scarlett Johannson talking about why she rarely watches Saturday Night Live without "slight underwhelming panic" thanks to her husband Colin Jost below:

We adore Scarlett and Colin and how!

Meanwhile, Black Widow hits US theatres on July 9. The Cate Shortland directorial also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

