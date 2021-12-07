Here's why Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani didn't invite Adam Levine to their wedding

Blake Shelton said on a recent Ellen DeGeneres show that he did not invite his close buddy Adam Levine to his wedding following his own visit on her show earlier this year. After the Maroon 5 singer pledged to raise a commotion at their wedding if he was invited, the 45-year-old country artist paid his friend back and cancelled his wedding invite.

Blake revealed this during a conversation with the comedian that aired on Monday. He said, as per Daily Mail, "That’s the reason we didn’t invite him to the wedding is that interview he did on your show,' "It’s like, ‘I’m not inviting him." For those unversed, Adam joked with Ellen in April that he didn't support the couple's union, despite having worked with them for years. Adam said at the time, "She’s so cool and he’s not,' he said. 'I’ll go to the wedding and I’ll object. I probably won’t be invited now that I’m saying this on live television. But I’ll be there somehow."

Interestingly, Blake was certain the past was in the past when Ellen inquired whether he would have been invited if Adam hadn't said any of those things. "Well, we’ll never know," he said. "I purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding — and I think it’s funny."

However, as per Daily Mail, their wedding was held in the most personal setting, with just a few friends and family present, in 'Gwen's Chapel' on Blake's ranch near Mill Creek, Oklahoma. Stefani's children signed off as witnesses to their weddings, which played an important part in her wedding. While their longtime friend and former The Voice judge, Adam Levine, was unable to attend, Carson Daly officiated the wedding on July 3. Meanwhile, Gwen is getting married for the second time. After 13 years of marriage and 20 years of dating, she filed for divorce from Gavin in August 2015, after claims that he cheated on her with their family nanny, Mindy Mann. Blake previously married Miranda Lambert for four years before divorcing her in 2015.

