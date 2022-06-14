Here's why Bryan Spears didn't attend his sister Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari

Bryan Spears, Britney Spears' brother, did not attend her wedding owing to another family obligation. Amber Lynn Conklin, Bryan's girlfriend, stated on the couple's joint Instagram account that his daughter graduated from elementary school last Thursday, the same day Britney married her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

“Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you,” Conklin captioned a photo with Bryan and the 11-year-old, whom the producer shares with his ex-wife, Graciella Sanchez. Conklin said in the comments section of another post that her beau "couldn't help the timings" of his daughter's graduation and his sister's wedding, both of which were in the Los Angeles region.

The statement further read, “Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000,” the model wrote. “We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage." As per Page Six, Bryan, 45, was apparently the only member of Britney's family who got an invitation to her wedding. After a falling out over her conservatorship, which a LA court dissolved in November 2021 after almost 14 years, she kept her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, off the guest list.

Despite this, Lynne Spears, 67, toasted Britney, 40, on Instagram, writing, "I am soooo happy for you! "I love you!" Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn, 31, did not publicly congratulate her older sister, although she did "like" numerous wedding-related postings.

