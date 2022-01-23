Here's why Cate Blanchett turned down the role of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos; Find out

Cate Blanchett, the multi-award-winning actress, has spoken out about her choice to decline the part of Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos. After working with some of cinema's best directors, it would seem that a celebrity of Blanchett's caliber would appreciate the chance to portray Ball.

However, that was not to be, as Blanchett's fellow Australian Oscar winner, Nicole Kidman, was cast in the part of the Ball. While Being the Ricardos continues to get mixed reviews, some have questioned Kidman's casting as Ball. Finding the ideal actress to play one of the greatest names in cinema and television history is obviously a difficult challenge, and Blanchett was considered for the part for a while. Blanchett eventually declined the part, and in a recent interview with Variety, she reflected on her decision.

Cate said as per Screenrant, “It became the movie it needed to be. Those things happen in the right way, at the right time. In the best possible way, you don’t always envisage the same thing; and then it goes on to become a different entity. When Francis calls, you just have to say yes. Because you’re on the epic, life-changing adventure ride. You’re on that roller coaster. I’m ready for that.”

It's also difficult not to agree with Blanchett on Being the Ricardos. For better or worse, the film eventually became the one that it needed to be. Perhaps it is this kind of approach that has helped Blanchett navigate the treacherous waters of the film business over the years, ensuring that she remains one of the most highly regarded actresses now working.

