Here's Why Cate Blanchett Wishes for Older Days When Awards Shows Were Not Televised: ‘No One Cared What...’

Cate Blanchett is feeling nostalgic for the '80s, recalling a time when awards shows weren’t televised and celebrities could enjoy private moments without being filmed.

While appearing on Las Culturistas With Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, the Ocean’s 8 actress suggested that the Oscars should “go back to the day when it wasn’t televised.”

She shared that, in today's era, there are very few places where celebrities can experience true privacy, as phones constantly capture their every move.

Reflecting on nostalgic times, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress shared that the ‘80s was her favorite era, especially for the Mardi Gras parties in Sydney.

“They were so present, you know, they were just together, collectively, having a great time. It was nonaggressive. No one was being recorded. No one cared what anyone did,” Cate Blanchett reminisced.

During the conversation, the actress was taken aback when hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang revealed that people now try to decode what celebrities are discussing by analyzing televised awards footage.

The co-hosts went on to describe a viral TikTok trend where users attempt to guess what celebrities are saying in the background of event footage. Surprisingly, some have even managed to decipher exact conversations.

Yang remarked that the lip-reading trend makes Hollywood events feel “treacherous,” to which Cate Blanchett agreed. The actress noted that the industry feels scattered at the moment, making it both depressing and exciting.

Blanchett emphasized that this is why people in the industry should come together to celebrate their successes and the work they do.