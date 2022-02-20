Here's why Channing Tatum almost turned down Magic Mike 3; Find out

Channing Tatum confessed that he nearly rejected the part of Magic Mike 3 due to the strict diet and fitness regimen needed to maintain the unnatural appearance required for the character. Tatum is a well-known American actor who has appeared in films such as Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street, and Step Up.

However, Step Up was the actor's breakout role, allowing him to showcase his dancing abilities with Jenna Dewan. His most well-known part, though, was in Magic Mike, an American dramedy about the world of male strippers. Interestingly, Tatum confessed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he nearly passed down the part of Magic Mike 3 owing to the abnormal degree of fitness necessary. Tatum said that he didn't want to shoot a third Magic Mike movie because it's difficult to look the same as he did in the previous two. The series demanded that he be in peak form and a degree of leanness that isn't natural and necessitates him starving himself.

For Magic Mike 3, he had to work out twice a day and abstain from salt and other vital tastes. Meanwhile, he realised that going to such tremendous efforts for fitness is pointless since, although it takes months for him to obtain a six pack, he can easily lose it in a matter of days. Channing further said as per Screenrant, "That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one [Magic Mike]... Because I have to look like that. It's hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural. That's not even healthy."

The sacrifices made by Tatum to bring Magic Mike 3 to fruition are pretty astounding and say volumes about his devotion to the series. More significantly, Tatum sparked a broader debate on the idealised body ideals promoted in films, revealing why they are temporary and harmful images that others should not aim for.

