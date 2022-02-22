Here's why Courteney Cox can completely relate to her Shining Vale character's midlife crisis

Courteney Cox thinks she can identify with her character in the upcoming Starz series Shining Vale. The actress, 57, portrays best-selling romance novelist Pat Phelps in the horror-comedy series, who is unsatisfied with her life 17 years after releasing her blockbuster book.

Pat and her family relocate from Brooklyn to the Connecticut suburbs as Pat strives to mend her marriage with husband Terry, portrayed by Greg Kinnear, while rearing her two teenage children. However, Pat encounters a ghost, portrayed by Mira Sorvino, who can only be seen by her. Cox told The Los Angeles Times in an article published Sunday that portraying Pat gave her "so many opportunities" to express herself via art. "Going through a midlife crisis — I understand that," the Friends alum told the outlet as per PEOPLE.

She further said, "Being at that stage in life where, we don't want to say the word 'menopause,' but that's what she's dealing with." However, Cox has played a variety of parts, including Gale Weathers in the Scream film trilogy and divorcee Jules Cobb in the comedy Cougar Town. The actor, on the other hand, believes her role on Shining Vale is quite different from her prior work. She said, "This role has helped me find a new excitement in it."

Interestingly, Cox met with acting coach Nancy Banks via former Friends costar Jennifer Aniston in order to learn the part, which she says has helped reinvigorate her as an actor. Meanwhile, Shining Vale premieres on March 6 on Starz.

