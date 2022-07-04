Here's why director Taika Waititi changed Gorr the God Butcher's look in Thor: Love and Thunder

With Thor: Love and Thunder inches away from release, fans have been ecstatic anticipating a blockbuster from the looks of the trailers and other related clips. Among the many questions posed by the comic version of the tale, the most asked remains to be director Taika Waititi's decision to humanise the look of Christian Bale's character Gorr the God Butcher who is set to be the villain of the superhero sequel.

While both the versions do portray the original grey bipedal alien, Bale's villain is missing the iconic tendrils that protrude out of his head which is a key point in the comic book Gorr. Bale's Gorr also avoids the dark black robe and sports a nose which is very different from the comic version of the villain who is more of a flat face. Waititi explains that part of the reason to change Gorr's look in the movie is that he too closely resembled Voldemort from the Harry Potter series.

In an interview with IGN, via ComicBook, Waititi shared, "His face in the comics, unfortunately, does kind of resemble Voldemort." He then further explained, "So I was like 'people are just automatically going to make that connection.' So we decided to depart from that design and sort of keep elements of the tone, and the fact that he had the sword. Really, it was his story that was the most important thing for us."

Meanwhile, Bale in a chat with the outlet elaborated that the look would have simply been impossible with his take on the role.

ALSO READ Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth gives his superhero a Jean-Claude Van Damme twist in the new teaser