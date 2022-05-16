Here's why Doja Cat pounded her drink before receiving her second win at the Billboard Music Awards 2022

It's time for Doja Cat to reign. During the recent Award season, the singing sensation has not just been up on the charts but also upon the stage, winning award after award. At the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, fans picked up on an iconic moment from the rapper as she doused a glass of liquor before walking up the stage to give her speech.

During a chat with ET, Doja opened up about the moment and shared what was exactly going on in her mind at the time. The Women songstress mentioned that she was not prepared to win at the time and a million other things were occupying her mind at the time which is why she seems shocked by her win. She also revealed, "I'm briefed on things, like there's things that I know, like when I'm nominated and things like that. But my mind is in other places. Like, 'Oh my god, Janet Jackson is 10 feet away from me.' And 'Oh my god, Mary J. Blige has also been 10 feet away from me for the last, how long have we been here?' And so my mind is on everything else."

Meanwhile, Doja explained, "But then when it happens, [I go blank]." The rapper elaborated, "So I was shocked and I ran up. And I was like, 'I need something.' Because I felt like my first speech was flat, a little bit? I don't know. But it was great. It was amazing." Doja also recalled how this time she did remember to not use the restroom just before her name was announced unlike her fumble at the Grammys when she had to rush to the stage.

