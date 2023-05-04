Here's why Donald Trump was 'surprised' about Prince Harry receiving an invitation to the coronation

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States of America, has given his two cents on Prince Harry’s attendance at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, taking place on May 6. Trump said he is “surprised” that Harry was invited after saying some “terrible things.” He also noted that Meghan Markle had been “very disrespectful” to the late Queen Elizabeth II before Harry and she stepped down from their positions as the royals.

Donald Trump talks about Prince Harry’s book Spare

Donald Trump got candid about his thoughts surrounding Harry and Markle with Nigel Farage in his GB News interview. While Trump was on his two-day trip to Scotland, he spoke to the Brexit Party leader and stated that he was shocked that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to Prince Charles III’s coronation ceremony. “I was actually surprised that Harry was invited to be honest,” Trump expressed his shock to Farage. He added, “He said some terrible things…the book [Spare] was just...to me, it was horrible.”

Trump referred to Harry’s memoir Spare, in which he made several bombshell claims about the royal family. The book was released in January. In it, Harry made some major revelations, one of them including Harry and William's alleged fight where William physically assaulted the Duke of Sussex. Harry also alleged that his stepmother Camila leaked stories about the royal family to the media.

Trump also expressed his joy for Charles by saying that the day of the coronation would be a “great day” and that King Charles III and Queen Camila “will do a great job.”

Donald Trump says Meghan was disrespectful

Trump noted that Meghan Markle had been “very disrespectful” to Late Queen Elizabeth before stepping down from the position of the senior royal along with her husband, Harry. “I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen,” Donald said. He added, “How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen? She was incredible; for decades and decades, she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made; she was never controversial.”

Trump noted that the Queen had never been in the middle of a controversy prior to Meghan’s arrival. He said, “She (Queen Elizabeth) went through years and decades without controversy. You cannot be disrespectful to her, and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful.”

Trump predicts Meghan will leave Harry

The former President had spoken about the estranged Royals before in an interview with Piers Morgan. He claimed that Meghan was leading Harry “by the nose.” Trump said, “Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around.” He also predicted that Meghan might leave Harry “when she decides that she likes some other guy better.”

He continued, “I’m not a fan of Meghan, and I wasn’t from the beginning. Poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he’s an embarrassment.”

