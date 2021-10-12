Here's why Dune's Timothée Chalamet won't star in 'superhero movies'

Timothee Chalamet has recently revealed that his "hero" has asked him not to star in "superhero movies." It isn't clear as to who the actor is referring to as his "hero," but during his Time Magazine interview, Chalamet has opened up on why he wouldn't star in superhero movies, Comic Book reports.

"One of my heroes - I can't say who or he'd kick my a** - he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice," Chalamet told the Time Magazine, via Comic Book. When asked about the advice that his "hero" gave him, Chalamet revealed the same. "No hard drugs, and no superhero movies," the actor, who is all set to star in Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Paul King's Wonka noted.

According to Comic Book, Chalamet had previously revealed during an interview with Variety that wants to "work on...anything that's good." The actor had also named The Dark Knight as one of his favourite movies. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor had also opened up on auditioning for the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The role eventually went to the Spider-Man we witness on our screens now aka Tom Holland.

In other news, the actor recently shared a first look at his Wonka for the upcoming movie Wonka by Paul King. Chalamet is also prepared to star in Dune along with Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgård. A Denis Villeneuve directorial, Dune is set to hit the theatres on October 22.

