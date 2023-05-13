Here's why Elizabeth Olsen asked for a stunt double to shoot Love & Death's axe murder scene

Elizabeth Oslen, who has made a special place in the audience's hearts with her charismatic aura on screen in Marvel sequences, opened up about her film, which premiered on April 27, 2023, on HBO Max.

Filming the "Love & Death" axe murder sequence was so "scary" for Elizabeth Olsen that she asked a stunt double to take over. Candy Montgomery, a Texan housewife convicted of killing her friend Betty Gore with an ax 41 times in 1980, is played by Elizabeth Olsen in the newest TV biopic.

Elizabeth stated that re-creating a murder scenario was awful; here is why:

Olsen told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview that recreating the murder scenario with her co-star Lily Rabe as Gore was "awful."

"Lily was six months pregnant at the time. It was dreadful. She had a pair. They might even remove [her belly] in post-production. " But she was wearing a tiny shirt and had a six-month belly," the 34-year-old actor explained.

"It was insane. And she was determined to do every task. Lily is a physically powerful person, so there was physical tension, and there was a part where I felt comfortable because we had choreography, but there was also an element where I didn't want to do anything. So there were a lot of things."

Scenes that Elizabeth Olsen disagreed to perform

Olsen went on to add that she "tapped out" when it came to using the axe because she was nervous.

"My experience with more battle sequences does not include hand-to-hand combat. As a result, it felt a little terrifying at times," the Marvel actor explained.

"And then there were times when Lily asked me to make contact with her body with the rubber axe." And I tapped out, saying, 'You'll have to do this with my stunt double.'

About the movie: ‘Love & Death’

‘Love & Death,’ which is now accessible on HBO Max, is the third production based on the Montgomery case. The first was "A Killing in a Small Town," a 1990 TV movie in which the characters were given fictitious names.

Hulu debuted its own TV series based on the actual tale last year, starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey.

About Elizabeth Oslen

At the age of four, Olsen began acting. She made her acting debut in the 2011 suspense film Martha Marcy May Marlene, for which she garnered positive reviews and nominations for various awards including a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination and then went on to receive her graduation degree from New York University.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series and the blockbuster films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Age of Ultron brought Olsenl acclaim for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Soon after, she began to dominate every Marvel film, as the audience consistently chose her to reprise the role over anyone else.

