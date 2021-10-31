Here's why Eternals' Kit Harington feels 'nothing is certain' about Black Knight's future in the MCU

Eternals' Kit Harington has revealed that he has no idea about the future of his role, Black Knight, as 'nothing is certain' about his stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For those unversed, Harington plays the role of Dane Whitman, Sersi's (Gemma Chan) romantic partner who eventually turns out to be Black Knight.

While speaking to Variety, Harington opened up on never hearing about the character before. "I had to sort of read up on him and try not to fall down too many black holes on the internet and just see what the basics were," the Game of Thrones alum said. Harington added that the 'essence' of the character and the 'powers' that Black Knight possess seem 'very interesting' to him. "God knows where it's gonna go. So I don't know, I can't predict whether, where, if anywhere, they'll take the character. But the basics of him having something that seems to be cursed, I thought, had a lot of meat to get into," the actor revealed.

During his interview with Variety, the Eternals star weighed in on his stance about the uncertain future of the character. In an industry with 'no certainty,' Harington said that thinking of anything certainly would be setting oneself up for failure. "I genuinely do go by the rule that this is the project, this is what I'm doing. I take it with the information that there's a path and a future that could happen," he said.

Eternals is set to hit the theatres on November 5.

