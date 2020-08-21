Here's why fans are convinced Selena Gomez has been cast in Courteney Cox's Scream 5

According to Selenators, Selena Gomez has been cast in Scream 5 which stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Read below to know how fans decoded the happy news.

While for most she will always be known as Monica Geller but Courteney Cox had another iconic character which fans couldn't get enough of. As news reporter Gale Weathers, Cox won hearts in the horror genre with the popular Scream franchise. Hence, it came as no surprise when news broke out that Courteney will be reprising her role for Scream 5. Moreover, she will be joining her ex-husband David Arquette along with Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. There's some more good news as an additional big name could soon be added to the list.

If fans' snooping around is to be believed then Selena Gomez is going to star in Scream 5 along with Courteney. Selenators did some major investigation and found our that all the cast members - Cox, Arquette, Barrera and Ortega, have followed Gomez on Instagram. That's not all! It seems like Courteney even commented on one of Selena's recent IG post writing, "Can’t wait to meet you." Hence, fans are majorly convinced as are we that the Rare singer is joining the Scream family.

Check out a Selenator's tweet regarding Selena Gomez's possible Scream 5 casting confirmation below:

The whole confirmed cast of "SCREAM 5" started following @selenagomez on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/jVXVAwowdc — Selena Gomez Charts (@SelGOnCharts) August 20, 2020

Fans of Selena are aware of the fact that the 28-year-old actor is a super fan of Friends so if the Scream 5 news is indeed true, Gomez will definitely be on cloud nine. Moreover, Selena got to be interviewed by Jennifer Aniston during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a while back where she gushed about the Rachel Green actor and her love for Friends.

