  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Here's why fans are convinced Selena Gomez has been cast in Courteney Cox's Scream 5

According to Selenators, Selena Gomez has been cast in Scream 5 which stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Read below to know how fans decoded the happy news.
6401 reads Mumbai
Here's why fans are thinking Selena Gomez has been cast in Courteney Cox's Scream 5Here's why fans are thinking Selena Gomez has been cast in Courteney Cox's Scream 5

While for most she will always be known as Monica Geller but Courteney Cox had another iconic character which fans couldn't get enough of. As news reporter Gale Weathers, Cox won hearts in the horror genre with the popular Scream franchise. Hence, it came as no surprise when news broke out that Courteney will be reprising her role for Scream 5. Moreover, she will be joining her ex-husband David Arquette along with Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. There's some more good news as an additional big name could soon be added to the list.

If fans' snooping around is to be believed then Selena Gomez is going to star in Scream 5 along with Courteney. Selenators did some major investigation and found our that all the cast members - Cox, Arquette, Barrera and Ortega, have followed Gomez on Instagram. That's not all! It seems like Courteney even commented on one of Selena's recent IG post writing, "Can’t wait to meet you." Hence, fans are majorly convinced as are we that the Rare singer is joining the Scream family.

Check out a Selenator's tweet regarding Selena Gomez's possible Scream 5 casting confirmation below:

Are you excited to see Selena Gomez in Scream 5? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez books her next TV show; Justin Bieber is proud to show his vulnerable side in docuseries Seasons

Fans of Selena are aware of the fact that the 28-year-old actor is a super fan of Friends so if the Scream 5 news is indeed true, Gomez will definitely be on cloud nine. Moreover, Selena got to be interviewed by Jennifer Aniston during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a while back where she gushed about the Rachel Green actor and her love for Friends.

Credits :Instagram,Twitter,

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement