Here's Why Fans Believe Zayn Malik’s New Song Shoot At Will Is About Ex GF Gigi Hadid And Their Daughter Khai

Zayn Malik’s fourth studio album, Room Under the Stars, is officially out, and it seemingly features a nod to his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and their daughter Khai.

The British singer, 31, sings of a strained relationship in the song Shoot at Will, and following the track’s release on May 17, fans are convinced it is about Malik’s past relationship with Gigi and their daughter Khai.

Here's what Zayn sings in the song.

Zayn Malik seemingly references Gigi Hadid and their daughter Khai in Shoot at Will

“When I look at her, all I see is you / When you look at her, do you see me too?” Malik sings in the first verse of Shoot at Will, seemingly referencing Gigi, 29, and Khai, 3.

A fan, per Us Weekly, used the lyric as a background score while sharing photos of Malik with the runway model and their daughter via TikTok. Another fan theorized via X that the song is “Zayn’s closure in regards to that relationship,” adding, “We experienced everything that happened the past few years from his pov.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In the latter parts of the song in question, Malik hints at having lingering feelings for a former love as he croons, “Does it not occur to you? Do you not prefer the truth? I was in love with you, though I didn't show the proof.” He adds in the second verse: “I hold my hands up for the firing squad, and if you want, you can take it all. I don't really know; I can't give no more, shoot at will, because she shoots to kill, yeah and I’m dyin’ inside.”

Advertisement

The lyrics may not make sense on their own, but when aligned with the four criminal charges Malik faced for allegedly striking Gigi’s mom Yolanda, 60, in 2021, some fans believe it all adds up.

Zayn, for his part, denied the allegations, pleaded no contest to the charges, and was ordered to serve a 360-day probation and complete anger management and violence programs.

More on Room Under the Stars

The 15-track album, which arrived on Friday, May 17, features lead single What I Am alongside additional tracks including Stardust, Fuschia Sea, My Woman, Something in the Water, Alienated, and more. The record marks Zayn’s first full-length solo project since 2021’s Nobody Is Listening. For his latest work, the former 1D member dipped his toe in country music, telling Nylon earlier this month that he likes the depth of the genre.

“People are in search of a little bit more depth from the lyrics. In the Top 40 charts, a lot of mainstream music feels a bit wishy-washy. The songs are f—ing fire. You know what I mean? They're catchy. They're playing on the radio, and they do their job, but people are looking for a bit more,” he remarked.

For his album, Zayn chose to work with Dave Cobb, a country music bigwig known for producing music for genre icons like Chris Stapleton, the late John Prine, and more.

ALSO READ: I'm Really F**king Funny': Zayn Malik Reveals The One Thing He Wants Everyone To Know About Him