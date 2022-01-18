Here's why fans think Pete Davidson is the photographer behind Kim Kardashian’s latest Bahamas photos

Kim Kardashian shared a sultry swimsuit photo during her trip to the Bahamas, and fans believe Pete Davidson was behind the camera. On Monday, January 17, the 41-year-old Skims owner posted a trio of stunning images, and it didn't take long for her followers to notice a strange shadow of a man holding an iPhone appearing in the sand.

“The shadow is Pete we all agree, right?” a follower wrote, while another joked, “Me zooming in to see if that is Pete.” Someone else quipped, “Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time.” However, Kardashian and Davidson have been romantically linked since October 2021, and despite living across the country from each other (she in Los Angeles, he in New York), the couple continues to make efforts to see each other, including a pre-holiday rendezvous in Staten Island where they had a romantic dinner and movie date.

Check out her post here:

Interestingly, the throwback photos are from Kardashian and the 28-year-old SNL comedian's recent holiday. As per US Weekly, the duo spent some time in the Bahamas with friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared a few photos from her sun-soaked vacation, she has yet to post a photo of herself with her new love. Following Kardashian's appearance as a guest presenter on Saturday Night Live in October 2021, the star and actor were first linked. In the months that followed, the couple's relationship began to heat up.

Kardashian's romance with Davidson comes after her divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. The couple has been married for six years and has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. West, for his part, has been dating Julia Fox from Uncut Gems.

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian pens sweet birthday tribute for ‘baby girl twin’ Chicago on her 4th birthday; See pics