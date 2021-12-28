Here's why filming Don't Look Up with Jonah Hill was 'really hard' for Jennifer Lawrence

Don't Look Up, the newest Netflix movie, offers an incredible cast filled to the brim with names such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill, to mention a few. However, Jennifer Lawrence has said that she struggled to keep her cool when Jonah Hill spent a whole day on set improvising insults on the set.

The actress admitted that filming was "really, really hard" since the comedian kept attempting to make her laugh during takes. Jennifer stated in a YouTube interview with Vanity Fair as per Daily Mail: "He is the worst. It was really, really hard filming with Jonah, and just not ruining take after take, laughing." She described a time when Jonah insulted her for an entire day when they were filming the smash Netflix picture. She said, "We one time dedicated an entire day to him just improv-ing insults at me. It was amazing. He and Meryl are the only ones who really should do that kind of improv. I mean, he’s just a comedic master. We all did some stuff. Just not as well as Jonah."

Meanwhile, In Don't Look Up, Meryl plays the President of the United States, with Jonah playing both her son and a political assistant. The film follows Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer as astronomers who are desperately trying to warn not just the US government but also civilians that a 'planet-killing' comet is on its way to Earth.

The film, directed by Adam McKay, was released in theatres on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24. Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans, Timothee Chalamet, and Ariana Grande also star in the disaster picture with a dark comedy twist.

