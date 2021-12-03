Here's why Freddie Prinze Jr. will never star in another movie with wife Sarah Michelle Gellar; Find out

It's been a long time since Freddie Prinze Jr. and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar have appeared in a film together – exactly 20 years. With their 20th anniversary approaching next year, that's also the approximate duration of their marriage.

Prinze Jr., 45, and Gellar, 44, met on the set of the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer, and have since worked together on I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, She's All That, and two Scooby-Doo films. The duo hasn't featured in a film together since the animated movie Happily N'ever After, and Prinze explains why in a recent interview with US Weekly. "We only worked together, while we were together, on Scooby-Doo, and otherwise neither one of us I felt thought it would be very interesting for us to be in a job together," Prinze Jr. said. He added, "I don’t think it’s that exciting to watch two people struggle to be together when, you know, they’re going home together at the end of the night."

While the stars hit it off right away, they didn't start dating until 2000, as Prinze Jr. revealed in February, as per Daily Mail. "We were supposed to have dinner with a friend of ours, and she didn’t make her plane, so we went anyway,” Prinze Jr. said. "We’d had tons of dinners before and for some reason, it felt different that night. Organically, it just transitioned into something else," he added.

On September 1, 2002, the pair married in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and they have two children, Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, nine.