Here’s Why Jason Isaacs Wants Meryl Streep to Play His Iconic Harry Potter Character Lucious Malfoy in HBO Adaptation: ‘That Woman...’

Jason Isaacs, best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, is making waves with his latest role in HBO’s The White Lotus. As the deeply troubled Timothy Ratliff, he navigates a downward spiral filled with scandal, desperation, and a potential breaking point. In a candid conversation, Isaacs discusses his approach to the role, the physical and emotional toll of the shoot, and his thoughts on who should take on Lucius Malfoy in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter adaptation.

Isaacs admits he was initially concerned about portraying Timothy’s gradual descent into chaos, especially the character’s reliance on Lorazepam as his world crumbles. To prepare, he even consulted his psychiatrist brother for insights into the effects of the drug. Throughout the series, Timothy’s desperation grows as he tries to protect his family from an FBI investigation into his shady business dealings.

The filming experience in Thailand was equally intense. Isaacs recounts battling extreme heat, exhaustion, and even a head injury that left his face covered in blood. He describes the unique challenges of working on The White Lotus, from living in close quarters with the cast for months to navigating the pressure cooker of human behavior behind the scenes.

Despite the hardships, Isaacs found moments of connection with his co-stars and a deep appreciation for the complexity of his character. As for his infamous role in Harry Potter, he has no regrets about passing the torch—but if he had to choose a successor, it would be none other than Meryl Streep. “She can do anything, that woman,” he says, praising her versatility and talent.

As HBO gears up for its Harry Potter reboot, fans are eager to see who will step into the iconic roles. Isaacs, for his part, is confident in the new generation of actors taking on the franchise. “They don’t need advice from an old fart like me,” he jokes. Whether or not Streep ever dons the platinum-blond wig of Lucius Malfoy, Isaacs remains a beloved part of Harry Potter history—and his latest work in The White Lotus proves he’s still at the top of his game.

