Here's why Jennifer Aniston confirms skipping Emmy Awards 2021 despite Friends: The Reunion’s nominations

Jennifer Aniston has confirmed that she wouldn’t be attending Emmy Awards 2021 despite Friends: The Reunion being nominated for four awards. During an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live, via ET Online, the actress, 52, has revealed that she wouldn’t be present at the award ceremony.

“No, I will not be going,” Aniston stated, adding that it’s the entire reunion that has been nominated, and not her specifically. Aniston opened up on the nominations being for the whole episode, and for the entire cast and crew, and has got nothing to do with her individual appearance at the upcoming award show. She also revealed that their director for the episode Ben Winston would be attending the award show. “I think Ben Winston, our producer and director, [who’s] incredible, who put the whole thing together [will go],” she noted.

As per ET Online, speaking of her late-night show appearance with Jimmy Kimmel, Aniston said that the appearance is one of her first major post-quarantine outings as she is taking “baby steps” at attending public gatherings post vaccination.

For the unversed, Friends: The Reunion which starred the OG cast from the sitcom Friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, has earned four major Emmy nominations. The special reunion episode, which is a fan favourite, has earned nominations in Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Production Design For a Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special.

