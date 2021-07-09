Here's why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aka Bennifer won't move in together anytime soon

According to a new source report, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship "is going well as is" and the couple doesn't feel the need to relocate anytime soon.

With Jennifer Lopez saying goodbye to Miami and aloha to Los Angeles where Ben Affleck comfortably resides, you would think that Bennifer getting serious would result in them moving in together... but surprisingly, that's not the case! According to E! News, the rekindled couple is holding off on moving in together. The reason? "Ben is very settled in his home and it's close by to his kids. Jennifer's house is also a place she likes being and is a good family home," a source revealed.

Given that Bennifer's blossoming relationship is "going well as is," the pair don't feel the need for either of the two to relocate anytime soon. "They are both back and forth to each other's homes and live close enough that it's not an issue," the insider explained. This makes sense given that both Jennifer and Ben have their children as the utmost priority even in the midst of a serious relationship. While Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony have two kids; twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, 13, Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three kids; daughters Violet Anne, 15, Seraphina Rose, 12, and son Samuel Garner, 9.

Fingers crossed on a happy ending for Bennifer!

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'fully committed' when it comes to 'spending the rest of their lives together'

Quite recently, Ben indulged in some more bonding time with Jennifer's family, including her twins and parents, as the couple took off to the Hamptons to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend. This included a cosy sunset stroll while donning matching outfits.

What do you have to say about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together? Share your honest, personal thoughts on Bennifer 2.0 with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×