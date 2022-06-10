Here's why Jennifer Lopez was furious at the NFL for her Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira

In her Netflix documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez bears it all out as she reveales on tape the actual behind-the-scenes struggle of the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020. JLo was brought in to headline the performance alongside Shakira and the two legends were given a total of 12 minutes to jam in their iconic performance at the show.

In the doc, via E News, as Lopez discussed her plans for the performance she insisted, "We have to have our singing moments," while she pointed out the important, "It's not going to be a dance f--king revue. We have to sing our message.." She then slammed NFL and bluntly criticised the organisation, "This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world." Her manager Benny Medina also shared the stress with her as he noted, "Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl," and added, "That headliner constructs a show and, should they choose to have other guests, that's their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."

Later, the singer got into a disagreement with NFL as she planned to have her daughter Emme sing Let's Get Loud inside a cage as a commentary on the U.S. border policy and elaborated that migrant children were being separated from their parents and put into detention facilities. As things escalated, Benny revealed, "The NFL had a real concern about making a political statement about immigration. They looked at the plans, and the message was absolute. They did not want those cages in the show. That had come down from the highest authority."

However, JLo decided to do her show her way and did not remove the cages as she explained that these were not political but "human rights" statements. She declared she could not "sacrifice what I believe in" even for the NFL Halftime Show.

ALSO READ Jennifer Lopez gives a shoutout to Ben Affleck during her winning speech at MTV Movie & TV Awards