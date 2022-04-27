Here's why Johnny Depp is going viral on TikTok for handing his attorney a sticky note

The ongoing libel lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is all the rage on the internet. As netizens have become increasingly more interested in the case since the day it started live-broadcasting all the trials, fans of the actor have noticed an amusing moment between Depp and his attorney Benjamin Chew which went viral on TikTok.

During the ninth day of the lawsuit, fans noticed Johnny scribbling away on a yellow sticky note which he then showed his attorney who was clearly impressed by Depp's handiwork and gave him a nod of approval before returning back to paying attention at the proceeding of the court. The viral video on TikTok has amassed more than 4 Million in under 18 hours, according to Just Jared. Supporters of the actor have been increasing by the day as the case opens up more and more for the public to form their own opinions on the matter.

For those unfamiliar with the lawsuit, Tuesday marked the ninth day of the high profile and much-talked-about case which has been filed by Depp against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp filed a USD 50 million lawsuit against her on charges of defamation caused by her alleged Op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018. The article published stated that Heard, the writer, was a victim of domestic violence. While she never mentioned Depp in the piece, his attorneys have argued that it was obvious who she implied it was about. Heard counter-sued the actor for USD 100 Million as her lawyers pointed out that the post was published as a matter of public interest.

