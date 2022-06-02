Here's why Johnny Depp was not present in courtroom for Amber Heard defamation trial verdict

Johnny Depp was not in court this afternoon when the decision in his divorce trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was read aloud. Following starting deliberations on Friday afternoon and continuing Tuesday morning after the Memorial Day weekend, the seven-person jury reached a judgment in the tumultuous six-week trial.

The decision was announced at 3 p.m. ET inside the Fairfax County, Virginia, courthouse, according to Judge Penney Azcarate, as per PEOPLE. Interestingly, she already decided that Depp and Heard do not have to be present when the decision is read aloud. A source close to Depp said, "Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom." However, Heard was present at the courthouse in person today.

A spokesperson for the actress said as per PEOPLE, "Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the U.K. while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour." For those unversed, following his appearance in court for final arguments on Friday, Depp, 58, made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck performance in England on Sunday night at Sheffield City Hall. On Monday and Tuesday evenings, he played guitar with the rockstar on stage at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard was dismissed by a Fairfax County, Virginia jury on June 1. It ordered Heard to pay USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages, as per PEOPLE.

