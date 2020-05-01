Here's why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin chose to self quarantine in Canada during Coronavirus outbreak

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been quarantining in Canada since the past six weeks and the couple does not intend to fly back to Los Angeles until the restrictions are eased.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been quarantining at their house in Canada during the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple fled to Canada from Los Angeles back in March to self-isolate during the worldwide pandemic and does not intend to return to L.A. until the restrictions are lifted. Its been six weeks ever since Justin and Hailey shifted to Canada and the quintessential couple seems to be happy as they are quarantining with family. A source close to the couple has recently told Hollywood Life the reason behind Justin and Hailey's decision to move to Canada.

"Justin and Hailey are planning on remaining in quarantine in Canada until it’s safe to return to L.A. When everything started happening, they felt it was just the right move," the source said. "They can’t wait to get back, but felt Canada was just a safer option right now with better air and quality of life for this kind of a situation. They’ll come back when quarantine is over," the source added. The source also revealed that Justin and Hailey are having a great time at home along with Justin's siblings. They're bonding with their family and making the most of their time in quarantine.

"As a couple, they’re doing really, really well, and enjoying this time together without either of them leaving to go to work. They know what they’re doing and they’re finding a lot of strength in God right now. Justin is keeping up with going to church virtually," he said. Despite the stay-at-home orders, Justin and Hailey seem to be having a lot of fun. The couple is making new TikTok videos every now and then and surprising the fans with their dance skills and more. Recently, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin danced to Drake's 'Toosie Slide' along with Justin's siblings. The 26-year-old carried his one-year-old sister Bay Bieber in his arms as he danced along with his brothers and sisters. While Hailey Baldwin showed off her cool moves, Justin Bieber took away the cake with his moonwalk.

Meanwhile, Justin has also been busy during his break. A few days ago during an Instagram Live, the singer revealed that he’s been busy working on his new music. "We are working on something really special now. Be ready. Hopefully, when this all calms down a little bit we will be able to release some new stuff. And go on tour eventually, so I’m excited for that," Justin said. The 'Love Yourself' singer was supposed to begin his Changes Tour from May 14. However, the Coronavirus pandemic resulted in his 45-date tour being pushed ahead until further notice. This would have been his first live tour in nearly three years but unfortunately, the Coronavirus outbreak spoiled his plans. Both, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were very excited about the tour and were looking forward to it. But keeping the safety and health of his fans first, Justin decided to postpone his tour.

Justin has also been wanting to head for a lush holiday after all of this ends. During an Instagram live session with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 host Symon, Justin revealed that he wants to go for a holiday with Hailey to a tropical land or somewhere warm after the Coronavirus crisis ends. "I was thinking of going somewhere warm because we’re in Canada right now and it’s freezing. So I was thinking of going to the Bahamas or somewhere warm," Justin Bieber said.

Even though the couple says they wish to head for vacation, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are having a good time at home too. From Mehan Thee Stallion's Savage Challenge to Drake's 'Toosie Slide' dance, the two are doing it all! The singer's social media profile is full of amazing TikTok videos. Want proof? Scroll through his and Hailey Baldwin's profile! A few days ago, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took up Megan Thee Stallion‘s challenge and danced to the groovy track titled Savage. While Hailey showed off her sassy moves, Justin got all goofy in their TikTok video. Although the singer arrived to dance with Hailey, he couldn't take his eyes off his wifey. However, towards the end, Bieber picked up and tried to match steps with Hailey.

