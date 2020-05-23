Here's why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin have the latter's sister Alaia Baldwin to thank for their first kiss

In the latest episode of The Biebers on Watch, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recalled their first kiss and how they had to hide from the latter's parents to go out on their sushi date that led to the said kiss. Read below to know what Justin and Hailey had to share on the same.

Thanks to The Biebers on Watch, we're getting a more intimate look into what makes Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin such an endearing, real couple. The pair, who got hitched in September 2018 speak candidly to their millions and millions of fans about their love story, the ups and downs that they face as a married couple and more. The no-filtered, healthy approach by the duo is definitely giving us a major glimpse into the marital bliss of a life that they share, even when there are bad days.

In the latest episode of The Biebers on Watch, we see JB and Hailey reminisce about their first kiss, which had fans giddy with excitement. "The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together," Baldwin shared, via Just Jared, about the sushi date they had and added, "I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like absolutely not, you’re not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that’s not happening." And who was their saviour? Hailey's older sister and actress Alaia Baldwin.

"My older sister kind of covered for me and was like 'Oh yeah, she’s gonna sleepover at my apartment and it’s all good'... she covered for me and we went to dinner and didn’t get caught," the 23-year-old supermodel gushed.

"We were just hanging and we went back to watch a movie and we kissed!," the couple concluded.

We all could do with a big sister like Alaia Baldwin! Wouldn't you agree?!

