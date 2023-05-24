Here’s why Justin Timberlake proposed to his wife Jessica Biel all over again; Read DEETS

Justin Timberlake, the renowned American singer-songwriter, is happily married to popular actress Jessica Biel. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, often win the hearts of audiences with their adorable social media PDA. Recently, the 'My Love' singer took his fans and followers by surprise, by proposing to his wife Jessica all over again. The adorable social media exchange between the couple came out after Justin was mistaken for the actress's 'boyfriend' in a TikTok video.

Justin Timberlake asks his wife Jessica to marry him again!

After a few TikTok users mistook Justin Timberlake for Jessica Biel's 'boyfriend' after a video, which was released on May 15, 2023, went viral online. "I don’t know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats" wrote a user in the comments section of the video. The actress, who found the reaction totally hilarious, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture with her hubby dearest with a caption that reads: "My boyfriend."

However, it was Justin Timberlake's reaction that left the audience in splits. "I know this sounds crazy but, will you marry me?" asked the singer-songwriter, who used the chance to propose to his wife of 11 years, all over again. The lovely couple's adorable Instagram exchange has left their fans and followers totally excited, and they are showering love and blessing on them.

Check out Jessica Biel's Instagram post, below:

Justin and Jessica's love story

For the unversed, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel started dating in 2007. The lovely couple got engaged in December 2011, after a few years of dating. The much-in-love couple tied the knot on October 19, 2012, at a grand ceremony which was held in Italy, in the presence of their family and close friends. Timberlake and Biel are blessed with their first child, a son in April 2015. They welcomed their second son in July 2020.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s fan sells rain from her Eras Tour show in Foxborough for a whopping $250; Deets here