Here's why Kal Penn decided to keep his relationship with fiancé Josh private

After Kal Penn's first couple of dates with his fiancée, marriage didn't seem to be in the cards. The actor discusses his recent engagement to his longtime boyfriend Josh, as well as his decision to keep his relationship private, in an upcoming interview with Newsy.

However, the actor also opened up on his first date with his fiance. “Our second date was supposed to be just come over for Sunday afternoon… He rolls up with an 18-pack of Coors Light. And I had ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ on the TV because I’m a romantic,” Penn recalls as per Entertainment Tonight. “He changes the channel, puts on the NASCAR race and then puts the rest of the beers in the fridge. And I was like, ‘Did this just happen unironically?’

Meanwhile, talking about why he kept their relationship private, Penn explains as per ET, “We’ve been together for 11 years. We’ve actually been engaged for about two years. I know that it seems like it’s new… But he’s a really quiet guy, similar to my parents… So part of the reason I didn’t share early on is out of respect for Josh.” Penn also opened up about his new memoir You Can’t Be Serious, and why he decided to write the book now.

“The purpose of writing this book is for the 20-year-old me, the kid who never really had a guidebook on how do you become an actor as a man of colour,” he said as per ET. “And then the crazy things that I think, whether you’re 20 or not, that many of us feel, especially coming out of a pandemic: Am I satisfied with my job? What’s the crazy thing that I want to do with my life that everyone’s telling me I shouldn’t do?”

ALSO READ:Kal Penn confirms engagement to his fiancé Josh; REVEALS details of their first date in new book