Here’s why Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson parted ways: A timeline of their relationship

Kate Hudson , 43, had a lot of popular relationships, but she had only been married once - to Chris Robinson. In her recent interviews, the ‘Almost Famous’ star said it was Robinson who taught her the deeper meaning of love. She reflected on her 7-year marriage saying, “we worshiped each other”.

The pair first met when Kate Hudson was then 21 and Robinson was 34. After dating for less than a year, the duo got married in 2000. Kate praised him in her ‘Almost Famous’ winning speech at the 2001 Golden Globes. During that moment, the actress said, my husband, Chris Robinson, "You inspire me every day”. They both welcomed their first son, Ryder, together in 2004. Ryder turned 17-years old in 2021.

Reason behind Kate and Chris’s split

After becoming parents to their son Ryder in 2004, the duo officially announced their divorce in 2007. As per reports, Chris and Kate separated amicably and they are still close friends. By November 2019, it was reported that the two were "on better terms than they ever were!"

Though Kate has had many long-lasting relationships, she never got married again, she revealed to Graham Norton in 2011. In fact, the two ex-lovers get along just fine and have been spotted out together with their respective significant others.