Here's why Kate Middleton didn't attend Princess Diana statue unveiling even though she 'really wanted to'

With a limited guest list of only 13, Kate Middleton wasn't a part of the emotional Princess Diana statue unveiling attended by Prince William and Prince Harry.

While the entire world watched Prince William and Prince Harry have an emotional reunion at the statue unveiling as a tribute to their late mother Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, one prominent royal figure who was MIA was Kate Middleton. The more official reason given was the limited guest list of only 13, owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, but according to US Weekly, there was a whole another reason involved.

A source shared with US Weekly that it was "out of respect" for the estranged siblings, who have been at odds for a few years now, that the royal family "wanted it to be just about Diana’s sons and not a huge public affair." As for The Duchess of Cambridge, in particular, the insider revealed, "Kate was definitely supporting William while physically not being there and really wanted to attend, but the family as a whole decided it was best for the kids and her to stay home."

According to the same source, it had been "a few weeks ago" when the royal family decided who would be at the statue unveiling ceremony. Apparently, Kate, along with her and William's children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 - "watched [the ceremony] from afar." Nevertheless, Kate and William are expected to visit the statue "at a later time."

And it seemed like the royal family's intuition was indeed true as William and Harry reminded everyone of the way it was for the brothers as they stood united for their beloved mum, chatting away with big smiles on their faces.

