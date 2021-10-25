Here's why Katy Perry thinks being a mom is 'kind of similar' to being a pop star

Katy Perry has recently debuted as one of the guest hosts at The Ellen Show and her hilarious monologue has been the talk of the town! The singer, who shares a daughter with Orlando Bloom explained how life with a one-year-old can truly be, and called the experience 'kind of similar' to that of being a pop star.

While gushing about her daughter Daisy Dove, Perry mentioned that she is "proud" of being a mother to her baby girl and weighed in on how her life has changed post giving birth to Daisy. "It’s an experience unlike any other. Now that I’m a mom my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star," she mentioned.

While explaining what she meant by a mother's life being similar to that of a pop star's, Perry revealed that the similarities lie in being up all night, "usually holding a bottle of some kind," coupled with "vomit," and "your boobs are always out." The episode is slated to air on October 25, to commemorate Katy Perry's 37th birthday!

In the episode, Perry also chats with American Idol judge Luke Bryan about their Las Vegas residencies and concert hats!

Recently, Bloom took to his social media platform to share a sneak peek at Daisy Dove's nursery which he has been painting. The doting father took up his dad duties rather too seriously and posted his shirtless video where he is working on Daisy's new room. In the video, the actor can even be heard saying, "Let's do it! Stars, they're just like us!"

