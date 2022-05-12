Here's why Kelly Clarkson ‘almost cried’ on first Mother's Day after divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is speaking up about how she spent her first Mother's Day since divorcing ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in March. In an interview with Extra at Monday's American Song Contest finals, the Kelly Clarkson Show host, 40, confessed she got a present from her nanny that almost moved her to tears.

"I'm a single mom, right? So, I'm either at work or with kids," said The Voice coach, who shares daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 6, with her ex-husband. Clarkson wasn't planning to accomplish much on Sunday's holiday until her nanny surprised her with the gift of time. "So my nanny – I literally almost cried – like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, 'Hey, for Mother's Day, I'm going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want,'" Clarkson recalled as per US Weekly, "I almost broke down, I was like, 'What?!'"

During the conversation, the Texas native, who was accompanied by her American Song Contest cohost, Snoop Dogg, remarked on how lovely it was to have a genuine break. “No one understands how important time is,” the 50-year-old rapper said on Monday, to which Clarkson replied, “I had the best day, and it was amazing.”

However, after almost seven years of marriage, the Miss Independent singer filed for divorce in June 2020. Clarkson was deemed legally single in September 2021, after more than a year of ups and downs during the exes' court battle. Us Weekly announced in March that the Breakaway singer and her music manager had divorced. Clarkson was granted primary custody of their two children at the time, with Blackstock receiving them one weekend each month.

