Here's why Kendall Jenner may not confirm her relationship with Ben Simmons any time soon

Kendall Jenner and ex boyfriend Ben Simmons are making headlines as the new year commences. Why you ask? Well, the super model and her rumoured athlete boyfriend were spotted yet again on New Year's eve in Philadelphia at a party. According to a report in TMZ, Kendall and Ben were seen entering a New Year’s Eve party at Attico in downtown Philadelphia, where the professional basketball player's team had rented out the rooftop restaurant. As per the report, Kendall and Ben partied with Ben's teammates and stayed till the clock struck 12.

While the couple have been in an on-again-off-again relationship, Kendall was seen earlier this year sitting next to Simmons' mom, Julie, at a 76ers game while they watched him play. However, in May 2019 People reported that the supermodel and the athlete were taking a break. A source had revealed back then, "They're on a break. The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode."

Kendall has rarely spoken publicly about her relationships and there may be a reason to it. Before her breakup, the model had told Vogue Australia, "I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with (the attention( and it’s cool to learn from that,” she had said. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” Kendall added.

Well, we guess we won't be hearing any official news anytime soon.

